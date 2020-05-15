The Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia today opened their borders to each other and created a bubble of free movement between themselves.

From today, the more than six million people are free to move across each other’s borders, but arrivals from outside the Baltic bubble will have to undergo a two-week quarantine period.

As the coronavirus spread throughout the Europe Union, the much-vaunted Schengen Zone, which guarantees visa and border-free travel in 27 states, came crashing down as member nations closed borders to each other.

Germany and the Czech Republic banned the export of medical equipment and analysts started wondering whether the whole edifice of the EU was being dismantled.

Now the Baltic bubble threatens to create a multi-lane Europe and deepen divisions in the bloc as countries increasingly strike bilateral agreements as they seek to open up their countries.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said, “We showed a good example by stating, very clearly, that only countries which successfully dealt with the situation can open themselves up.”

Germany and Austria have similarly struck a deal to open borders with each other as both nations believe that they have the virus sufficiently under control.

The Greek tourism minister, Harry Theoharis, has also floated the idea of bilateral agreements between countries in a bid to resuscitate the tourism-dependent economy.

But now there are fears that with different EU countries going their own way, hard-hit countries like Spain and Italy will feel ostracised just at the time they may feel solidarity is important between member states.

The EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson warned countries that “member states cannot open borders for citizens from one EU country, but not from others. This is essential.”

In practice, however, with the Baltic bloc going their way and Germanic kinship striking a common deal, Johansson seems to have little power to enforce the EU’s “no discrimination policy.”

Even the French President Emmanuel Macron, a flag bearer for the EU, has questioned whether the Schengen zone is still viable.

A repeat of the 2015 refugee crises?