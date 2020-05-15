The Palestinian people commemorate the 72nd anniversary of their Nakba (catastrophe) on the 15th of May, one day after Israel celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its independence. The contrast could not be starker.

Yes, Israel can say that it is undoubtedly strong and is supported by the world's only superpower, the United States, and many countries claiming to uphold values of democracy and the rule of law. But Israel continues its oppressive policies, the most prolonged 'temporary' occupation in history - and through the Nation-State Law in 2018 has declared itself to be the 21st century's only apartheid state.

For this law adopted by the Knesset, the symbol of its tainted democracy, gives Jews and only Jews the right of self-determination in its yet undeclared borders while denying this to the indigenous Palestinians on whose land it was created through violence, dispossession and expulsion in 1948.

Israel's GDP stands at $363 Billion, while that of Palestine is $14 Billion. In 2019, Israel ranked as the world's 8th largest exporter of arms with its sales amounting to 3 percent of the global arms industry.

In its case, it proudly markets its military hardware as 'battle-tested', code for their use to oppress and punish Palestinians, particularly in multiple wars against Gaza.

Ronen Nadir confirmed this claim, a military commander specialising in missile development before establishing his company who said: "In Israel all the people (in the industry) are ex-army soldiers, officers. The engineers who work on the development of the systems are actually operating the UAVs in the (military) reserves, in actual service. Then they come back to the office with actual and real-time feedback."

The Palestinians, on the other hand, remain, at best, second class citizens in Israel, under occupation in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Gaza, in particular, has been under a tight siege for thirteen years with the UN declaring that it today exists as an unliveable place for 2 million people, deprived of their fundamental human rights including freedom of movement.

I recall hearing a Palestinian scholar in Gaza claiming during Israel's 2014 war against Gaza that it would take 300 years for every Palestinian to leave Gaza for any reason, based on the limited opportunities to travel out of the strip either through Israel or the Rafah crossing with Egypt which remains generally closed.

Appetite for expansion

The story of the continuing Palestinian Nakba does not end at the borders of historic Palestine. An equal number of Palestinians – around 6.5 million – to those that still cling onto their place in their historic homeland, live abroad as refugees or members of the diaspora.

While the Palestinians proudly claim to be one of the most educated people in the Middle East, Israel does not see them as people of the land with rights, but rather as a demographic threat to the Jewish nature of the state of Israel.

While Palestinians claim rights enshrined in international law and their leadership clings to a two-state solution on the 1967 borders, Israel's right-wing claims the whole land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea claiming that it's scripture provides that notion legitimacy. That view is supported by Christian Zionists who see its continued existence as a precondition for Christ's return.

In the United States, a powerful pro-Israel lobby has been working for decades to inform and influence American policy in support of Israel. It is important to note that this support not only comes from a large proportion of Jewish Americans but from millions of Christian Zionists as well.

While successive US presidents and administrations have supported Israel, none has done as much in such a short time to embolden its right-wing settler-led colonialist government than Donald Trump.