The Yemeni army announced on Friday that scores of Houthi militia members were killed in clashes in al Bayda governorate.

The press office of the Yemeni military said many Houthis were also injured in the fighting.

The Houthis have yet to comment on the incidents which occurred a day after UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council that the warring sides made "significant progress" toward agreeing on a ceasefire.

Griffiths made a renewed push for a truce in Yemen after a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23 for a ceasefire in global conflicts so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

He gave the government of Yemen and the Houthi group –– who have been fighting for more than five years –– draft proposals on a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic measures, and the urgent resumption of the political process.

"We have seen significant progress on these negotiations, in particular with respect to the national, nationwide ceasefire," Griffiths told the 15-member Security Council.

"However, the ceasefire is part of the broader package that needs to be agreed in full. And differences remain on some of the humanitarian and economic measures in that package," he said.

Griffiths said those humanitarian and economic measures were also needed to combat the coronavirus "which is spreading at an unknown rate, given very low levels of testing".