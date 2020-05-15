On April 1, Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters that Tel Aviv was willing to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza in exchange for "recovery of the fallen" referring to Hadar Golden and Shaul Aaron, two Israeli soldiers who went missing in the Gaza strip during the 2014 war.

The backchannel talks have been ongoing ever since, although Israel has not officially confirmed them. Media reports however indicate the two sides are engaged in negotiations with Germany, Russia and Egypt involved as mediators.

The fate of two soldiers Hadar Goldin and Shaul Aaron has been a point of contention in the past as Israel initially claimed that they both were killed, asking Hamas to return their mortal remains. But Hamas always maintained that they both were alive and under their custody.

In 2017, Israel's Ministry of Defence changed the status of the soldiers from dead to "lost and captive".

The most recent reports suggest the talks are going through a rough patch. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the Israeli side was not serious over the issue but kept the doors open saying there's still a chance to reach an agreement.

Hamas' armed wing Izzeddin al Kassam Brigade announced that it had four Israeli soldiers in April 2016 and did not provide further information about the status of the soldiers.

The Israeli side also claimed that two more citizens, one of Ethiopian origin, Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al Sayed, were in Gaza.