Facebook groups focused on orchestrating violent anti-government uprisings in the US and elsewhere have grown rapidly in recent weeks as they've taken advantage of stay-at-home orders to brainwash young people.

According to a Tech Transparency Project (TTP) investigation, many extremist Facebook groups are using the term “boogaloo” for a militant uprising against the United States government, exploiting loopholes in Facebook's anti-violence policies.

TTP reviewed 125 Facebook groups and found that the “boogaloo” term was used most frequently to suggest the civil war was coming.

More than 60 percent of these groups were created in the last three months as the quarantine steps took hold in the US. And in the last 30 days, thousands have become members.

The investigation also found that, by accessing several private groups on Facebook, extremist members have discussed military topics from tactical strategies to using various types of weapons.

Developing explosives and the merit of using flamethrowers were other interesting topics for these extremist groups.

On the other hand, some members declared their aim is to “liberate” the US, a call inspired by the insulting remark "LIBERATE VIRGINIA" made by President Donald Trump on Twitter last month against the state's governor.

Soon after Trump's tweet, a private Facebook group named “Boogaloo Enthusiasts: CORONAPOCALYPSE” welcomed the tweet.