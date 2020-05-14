Turkey’s president and the head of NATO over the phone discussed the coronavirus and steps to take in the post-pandemic period, said country's Directorate of Communications on Thursday.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey for its support with medical equipment to other Allies and partners.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

According to NATO's statement, Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that NATO will continue to take all measures to ensure the collective defence of all Allies and its position remains consistent in the situation in Libya.