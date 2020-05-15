The Italian government plans to grant half a million undocumented migrants temporary work permits amid the global coronavirus crisis.

Italy is one of the hardest hit countries in the world, with more than 31,000 deaths from Covid-19, second only to the US and UK.

The country has been under lockdown since March and the economic fallout from the pandemic is compounded by its ageing population.

As part of a stimulus package pushed through by the government, it is hoped the addition of the migrants to the workforce will help stimulate economic growth.

Migrants are needed to both care for the elderly and in industries, such as the agricultural sector.

Experts are warning that without enough workers to harvest crops, the country could find itself confronted by food shortages.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants currently make a living working on farms without proper papers, the move would therefore remove legal obstacles standing in their way.

"The food on our table comes from these fields. Now we must hand over those rights which have been denied to those who work in them," Italy’s minister for the south of the country, Peppe Provenzano, said, according to CBS news.

By formalising their employment and residential status, the Italian government is also mitigating the likelihood of Covid-19 spread among migrants. The country does not offer free access to medical services for those without proper documentation.

By formalising their status, health care benefits would be extended to those in need and encourage those with Covid-19 symptoms to come forward.