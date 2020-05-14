Africa was initially spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, even as the outbreak brought much of Europe and the US to its knees.

Earlier this week, however, Lesotho confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, thereby ensuring a grim yet small milestone for the continent, with the virus now present in all 54 countries.

The tragedy for Lesotho is that the coronavirus outbreak threatens to have a devastating impact in a country where one in four people are living with HIV.

Studies have shown that Covid-19 is particularly deadly for the elderly, those dealing with obesity, and amongst others, people with compromised immune systems such as those suffering from HIV/AIDS.

The World Health Organization (WHO) only recently warned that efforts to prevent the spread of HIV could be undermined by efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“If efforts are not made to mitigate and overcome interruptions in health services and supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic, a six-month disruption of antiretroviral therapy could lead to more than 500 000 extra deaths from AIDS-related illnesses, including from tuberculosis, in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020–2021,” said the world health body.

Healthcare in many sub-Sarahan countries could be overwhelmed by an epidemic of the size the US is facing and still struggling to contain.

The WHO recommends that a minimum of $34 per person should be spent on healthcare, a figure many developing countries average at $21 per person, of which $6 is financed through foreign aid.

In many sub-Saharan countries, more than 50 percent of the region’s health spending is financed as an out-of-pocket expense.

As the world economy goes into a slowdown and potentially into a global recession, the fallout for Africa’s economy and living standards could be dramatic, particularly because most African nations lack a widespread social safety net.

Lockdown orders, which have become a feature of tackling the coronavirus pandemic, could be catastrophic for millions of people that need to go to work and pay for medication.

The director-general of the WHO described the impact that the coronavirus could have on HIV patients as, “the terrible prospect of half a million more people in Africa dying of AIDS-related illnesses is like stepping back into history.”

Africa has 23 million people suffering from HIV/AIDS comprising 69 percent of the global total of 34 million people.

One virus amongst many