TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey produces main body of F-35 jets says Trump
President Trump, who made the remarks during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, said the US makes parts for F-35 jet all over the world and cited challenges of global cooperation.
Turkey produces main body of F-35 jets says Trump
A real-size mock of F-35 fighter jet is displayed at Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan on November 28, 2018. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 14, 2020

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that producing F-35 fighter jets is able due to his good relations with producer countries and hinted that he may move to bring more of the F-35 supply chain to the country.

Trump, who made the remarks during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, said the US makes parts for F-35 jet all over the world and cited challenges of global cooperation.

"Look, we make F-35s — very important, the greatest jet in the world — where the main body of the jet is made in Turkey and then it's sent here,” Trump said.

“Now we have good relations with President Erdogan ... What happens if we don’t have. Are they going to say 'we are not gonna give you this, and now we have to gear up,'" Trump added.

The US military originally partnered with eight other countries to produce the advanced aircraft for itself as well as participating nations: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED

Five Foreign Military Sales customers are also procuring and operating the F-35 ­— Israel, Japan, South Korea, Poland and Belgium.

The countries helped pay for developing the jet, producing parts and assembling the aircraft.

NATO ally Turkey was suspended from the program last year after it took possession of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft surface-to-air missile system, which the United States fears could be used to glean sensitive information from F-35 technology.

Turkey, since 2002, been an official partner of the F-35 program and the partnership agreement was recorded in Turkey will purchase 100 F-35 type aircraft. The removal process is not yet complete as the official from Turkey’s programs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes