TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terrorists attack aid workers in Turkey's Van, killing two
PKK terror attack in southeastern Turkey targets aid workers delivering supplies to a neighbourhood quarantined due to Covid-19 pandemic measures.
PKK terrorists attack aid workers in Turkey's Van, killing two
Turkish security forces carry out search operations targeting PKK terror group in this file photo. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
May 14, 2020

PKK terrorists attacked a vehicle carrying aid workers in Turkey's Van province on Thursday killing two aid workers and injuring one.

In a statement made by the governor's office, the attack was carried out on a vehicle carrying aid to a neighbourhood quarantined due to the Covid-19 pandemic measures.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the terror attack in a tweet.

RECOMMENDED

"Unfortunately a cowardly attack by the PKK on aid workers in Van has left two of our citizens martyred. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to their relatives and loved ones."

The vehicle was carrying members of the Vefa Social Support Group, and operations are underway to catch the terrorists responsible for the attack, the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes