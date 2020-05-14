With Eid just a few days away, many Muslims across the world are getting used to the idea that this year’s celebration will be unlike any other, and not in a good way.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought normal life to a standstill, including religious practice, with communal prayers and nightly Ramadan prayers impacted by the restrictions brought in to stifle the spread of the pandemic.

Eid al-fitr, one of Islam’s two major religious holidays, is also certain to be affected by the pandemic, as even those countries that have been relatively successful in combating the virus seek to keep the risk of further contagion contained.

Here we answer some of the most pressing questions about this year’s Eid.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al Fitr, meaning ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month.

This year’s celebration is set to start on the evening of Saturday 23rd May but may differ due to the methodology involved in moonsighting.

How will this year’s Eid be different?

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted ordinary life, especially social interactions. Eid is normally a festival that involves large meals with extended families and visits to the houses of relatives and friends.

To mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, many Muslim countries have announced either the cancellation of communal events, such as the Eid prayer, or limited services.

In Turkey, communal prayers have been cancelled, and will instead be replaced with special prayers broadcast from the minarets of mosques so that people get some sense of the occasion.