Indian soldiers fatally shot a young man at a checkpoint in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Wednesday, residents and officials said, triggering anti-India protests and clashes in the disputed region.

India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force said the man was driving a car and ignored signals to stop at two checkpoints in the western outskirts of Srinagar, the region's main city.

It said the soldiers feared sabotage because a military convoy was passing by at the time.

It said in a statement that a soldier shot the victim, Mehrajudin Shah, "when the car didn't stop despite warning shots."

The victim's uncle, a police officer who was also travelling with him, told local newspaper Kashmir Observer that his nephew was killed by troops in "cold-blooded" murder and denied the police account.

"Mehraj was fired from point-blank range," Ghulam Hassan Shah said, adding the Indian police and paramilitary "killed my nephew out of sheer frustration."

The victim's father, Ghulam Nabi Shah, also denied the police account, saying his son did not drive through any checkpoints, and that soldiers first stopped him and then shot him.

"Had soldiers fired at his vehicle while fleeing any checkpoint, his car would have got bullet marks," he told reporters in Srinagar.

A witness, Firdousa, said the victim stopped his car when soldiers signalled him.

"A security official told him something to which he replied that he had some emergency. They let him go but as he was getting into his vehicle, they shot him in the back," she said. "He was killed deliberately. He did no wrong."

'Go India, go back'

As news of his death spread in his village, hundreds of men and women began chanting "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom" and demanded that the victim's body be returned to the family for burial.