Turkey's Economic Stability Shield package launched to curb economic fallout from coronavirus has hit $35 billion so far, the treasury and finance minister said on Wednesday.

Addressing a virtual meeting held by the country's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Minister Berat Albayrak said the amount provided under the relief package which was announced on March 18, is 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

"If we need to express its economic size with multiplier effect, this figure reaches $75 billion, which is equivalent to approximately 11 percent of GDP," Albayrak stressed.

The government provided cash aid for nearly 5 million families with low income, he added.

The meeting discussed various ways to eliminate the impact of the pandemic on the economy and steps to be taken to utilise the potential of the new norm in the best way, he said.

Stressing that the government will continue efforts to fight coronavirus, Albayrak said Turkey is among the best-performing countries with its support-to-GDP-ratio regarding coronavirus relief packages.