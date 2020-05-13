BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Turkey’s relief package against virus hits $35B
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the amount provided under the relief package that was announced on March 18, is 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product
Turkey’s relief package against virus hits $35B
Turkey launches a probe into hundreds of individuals suspected of money laundering. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 13, 2020

Turkey's Economic Stability Shield package launched to curb economic fallout from coronavirus has hit $35 billion so far, the treasury and finance minister said on Wednesday.

Addressing a virtual meeting held by the country's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Minister Berat Albayrak said the amount provided under the relief package which was announced on March 18, is 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

"If we need to express its economic size with multiplier effect, this figure reaches $75 billion, which is equivalent to approximately 11 percent of GDP," Albayrak stressed.

The government provided cash aid for nearly 5 million families with low income, he added.

The meeting discussed various ways to eliminate the impact of the pandemic on the economy and steps to be taken to utilise the potential of the new norm in the best way, he said.

Stressing that the government will continue efforts to fight coronavirus, Albayrak said Turkey is among the best-performing countries with its support-to-GDP-ratio regarding coronavirus relief packages.

RECOMMENDED

Albayrak highlighted the country’s determination in putting the best and accurate policies into practice, while re-handling its foreign trade.

"The number of countries to which Turkey sent medical aid surpassed 60," he stressed.

Nail Olpak, the head of DEIK, said also helping other countries, Turkey has shown a great solidarity during the pandemic period.

He said Turkish companies did not shutdown completely in this process and managed to protect their businesses and personnel.

"During this pandemic, which requires a long-term struggle, it is not possible to get results by halting everything," he added.

"We did not stop the wheels of the economy with supports and postponements."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes