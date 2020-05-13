Far-right groups are increasingly converging on the Greek island of Lesbos seeking to capitalise on the high numbers of migrants present to create a new front in Europe’s periphery.

United primarily by their anti-migration and anti-Islam worldviews, a white nationalist group known as the Identitarian Movement is using the small Greek island adjacent to Turkey to pitch themselves as "Soldiers of the Cross holding the line" against would-be invaders.

Its members are mainly from France, Austria, Netherlands, the UK and Greece - and pictures and videos on social media show the disparate groups attempting to stoke violence on the island.

The island of Lesbos has become a centre of the refugee crisis in Europe and one of the main entry points into the EU. The largest refugee camp on the island in Moria was initially designed to hold 3,000 but now contains more than 19,000 people, many who live in squalid conditions.

Greek locals earlier this year beat up members of the supremacist Identitarian Movement from Germany and Austria for attempting to sow division and take advantage of tensions in Lesbos. That, however, hasn't stopped them from coming or even using the island for political gains.

Lesbos as a rallying call

Oliver Flesch, a far-right German blogger, was spotted in early March this year at a refugee camp in Lesbos.

On his YouTube channel, the German courier, he appears to assume the role of an impartial journalist speaking truth to power, and to his over 56,000 subscribers.

In one such video, Flesch is seen interviewing refugees who are stuck on Lesbos.

The video, far from informing viewers of the plight of the inhabitants of the camps, many of whom have escaped active war zones and now live in unsanitary conditions, instead portrays them as a horde attempting to get into Europe, in particular Germany.

Flesch can be seen goading migrants to say they are coming to Germany for money, even as they list their severe living conditions.

Around the same time that Flesch was in Lesbos, there were several incidents where far-right activists got into street fights with people protesting their presence, and Flesch was reportedly amongst the activists.

Flesch has been named as part of an ecosystem that feeds into the Identitarian Movement’s broader media campaign.

One of the main leaders of the Identitarian Movement, Martin Sellner, was seen in Lesbos with a band of loyal followers, posing with the movement's flag.

Sellner, an Austrian, argued that they were there to help Greeks "defend their border".

Greek authorities later kicked the group out, but not before the stunt was picked up by Austrian and German media, ensuring that public attention was once again diverted towards migration.

French far-right Identitarians Clement Martin and Jeremie Piano, like Flesch, have also visited Lesbos and often pose as journalists interviewing unsuspecting refugees.