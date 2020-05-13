Facebook unveiled an initiative on Tuesday to take on "hateful memes" by using artificial intelligence, backed by crowdsourcing, to identify maliciously motivated posts.

The leading social network said it had already created a database of 10,000 memes — images often blended with text to deliver a specific message — as part of a ramped-up effort against hate speech.

Facebook said it was releasing the database to researchers as part of a "hateful memes challenge" to develop improved algorithms to detect hate-driven visual messages, with a prize pool of $100,000.

"These efforts will spur the broader AI research community to test new methods, compare their work, and benchmark their results in order to accelerate work on detecting multimodal hate speech," Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook's effort comes as it leans more heavily on AI to filter out objectionable content during the coronavirus pandemic that has sidelined most of its human moderators.

Its quarterly transparency report said Facebook removed some 9.6 million posts for violating "hate speech" policies in the first three months of this year, including 4.7 million pieces of content "connected to organized hate."

Facebook said AI has become better tuned at filtering as the social network turns more to machines as a result of the lockdowns.

Guy Rosen, Facebook vice president for integrity, said that with AI, "we are able to find more content and can now detect almost 90 percent of the content we remove before anyone reports it to us."