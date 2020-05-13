Israeli forces shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager, using a live bullet during protests in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel.

A health ministry spokesman said that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was killed by a live bullet to the head fired by Israeli troops in al Fawar refugee camp near the flashpoint southern city of Hebron.

A further four Palestinians were wounded during clashes.

The Israeli army claimed the incident occurred during a "violent riot", where shots were heard so "troops responded with riot dispersal means" using "live fire".

"We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian casualty and a number of injured Palestinians," the army stated.

Israeli is renowned for shooting Palestinians with live rounds during protests, and has been condemned by human rights on many occasions.

Witnesses said the raid by Israeli force in the early hours had sparked clashes with residents.