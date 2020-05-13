When France was distracted with a national election and a range of unresolved domestic issues in 1936, Nazi Germany seized it as an opportunity to violate the Treaty of Versailles by remilitarising the Rhineland. This buffer zone had been established in the aftermath of World War I to prevent it from threatening its western neighbours.

History is replete with examples of expansionist states using distraction and diversion as a weapon or element of surprise - as illustrated by Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 when the world's attention was fixated on the Beijing Olympic Games.

It's no secret that world leaders often use foreign policy as a means to divert attention from political problems at home, as illustrated by the United States' assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, which was likely carried out to distract from President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing.

The words "never let a crisis go to waste" also ring loud and true for both Israel and India, with each using the fog of the Covid-19 pandemic to expand their respective settler-colonial projects in occupied or disputed territory and in defiance of international law.

Last month, the Netanyahu-Gantz government signalled its intention to formalise its annexation of the occupied West Bank by advancing a bill to be passed by the Knesset on July 1. A move that now enjoys the blessing of the United States, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently telling reporters it's "an Israeli decision."

"We call on all Knesset members from the national parties to stand behind this legislation, to advance sovereignty and prevent the creation of a Palestinian state," said Yesha Council head, David Elhayani, on Sunday.

No doubt, Israel's sudden haste to annex stolen Palestinian land is driven by a belief that the international community is too distracted by the Covid-19 pandemic to care or protest, alongside genuine fears his rival will defeat Trump in November, given he trails his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, by significant margins in all of the battleground states.

"The building momentum in the country must not be stopped, even for a second," thundered Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett from his Twitter account last week.

Bennett was referring to the government's decision to authorise the construction of 7,000 additional housing units in the settlement of Efrat, which constitutes a war crime "meant to deny Palestinians the basis for a real statehood and a viable economy," according to the United Nations, and thus international law.

"The Trump Administration's Annexation plan endorses everything that the illegal Israeli colonial-settlement enterprise is about: A racist narrative, violations of international law and the perpetuation of the denial of Palestinian rights," said Palestinian official Saeb Erekat.

Across the other side of the world, India has taken its first steps towards replicating Israel's settler-colonial model but in the disputed territory of Kashmir, where Indian security forces rule over the lives of 8 million Muslims with total impunity.

Last month, New Delhi passed a new set of laws for Indian administered Kashmir, including domicile rights for Indian citizens, paving the way for soldiers and their families, or specifically those who have lived in the territory for 15 years or longer, to purchase and own property.