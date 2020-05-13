Parks filled with the sound of children on Wednesday as Turkey allowed kids ages 14 and under to leave homes for the first time in 40 days.

The country’s youngest citizens were allowed to venture out for four hours between 11am and 3pm as Turkey eased some restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Youngsters between the ages of 15 and 20 will be able to leave homes for a few hours on Friday, while senior citizens were briefly allowed out for the first time in seven weeks on May 10.

In the capital Ankara’s Kugulu Park, young children wearing masks took turns going down slides and on swings.

An adjacent street teemed with people and police called on the public to abide by social-distancing practices.

“The weather is beautiful. This was a great opportunity because we were so bored at home,” said Zeyda Ozdemir, who brought her 8-year-old daughter, Zeynep, to the park.

She added, however, that she felt “a little uneasy” because the park was more crowded than she had hoped it would be.

In the city's Birlik Mahallesi neighbourhood, two children were seen riding their scooters up and down a street while a voice from a loudspeaker on the top of the minaret of a nearby mosque called on the public not to be “fooled by the arrival of spring and good weather.”

“The danger of infection is not over yet,” the announcement said.

The government set forth a “normalisation plan” as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have dropped, but warned of tougher measures if infections go up again.