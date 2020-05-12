Turkey has accused the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday of bringing chaos to the Middle East through its interventions in Libya and Yemen, allegations which are likely to inflame tensions between the regional rivals.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was responding to criticism of Turkey's role in the Libyan conflict, where it has deployed military personnel to support the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and some other countries including France back warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, which are trying to topple the Libyan UN-backed government.

Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster Akit TV that the United Arab Emirates, along with Egypt and other countries he did not name, were "trying to destabilise the whole region," but he singled out Abu Dhabi for particular criticism.

"If you are asking who is destabilising this region, who is bringing chaos, then we would say Abu Dhabi without any hesitation," he said. "It is a reality that they are the force that unsettled Libya and destroyed Yemen."

The UAE did not immediately respond to Cavusoglu's criticism.