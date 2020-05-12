WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly 1,000 Africa health workers contracted virus - WHO
The World Health Organization urged governments to support and invest in their nurses on International Nurses Day.
Nearly 1,000 Africa health workers contracted virus - WHO
A Senegalese army doctor examines a local resident at the army field hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Touba, Senegal on May 1, 2020. / Reuters
May 12, 2020

Nearly a thousand health workers, mostly nurses, have contracted coronavirus in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, as the world marks International Nurses Day 2020.

"Stakeholders must ensure that nurses have the supplies and equipment they need to deliver care safely. Nurses are essential in keeping communities healthy! #NursesDay2020," the WHO African Region tweeted.

The day is observed on May 12 every year to mark the contributions of nurses to the society. 

It also celebrates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a British social reformer and the founder of modern nursing.

RECOMMENDED

The theme for this year is "Nursing the World to Health".

Nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers, yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide with 5.9 million more nurses still needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries, according to the WHO.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play. Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against outbreaks, we will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage," the UN health agency said in a statement.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders