Across the chaotic Middle East, Dubai has long been known for its riches. From luxury hotels and glittering real estate to its penchant for gold, the oil money allowed it to build almost anything people dreamed of.

But the days of lavish spending may soon be over as the deadly coronavirus has struck the city hard. The pandemic has brought its economy to a standstill, severely affecting this commercial hub, which is one among the seven Emirati states comprising the UAE.

Dubai's economic activity is largely subservient to shipping, aviation and real estate — the three sectors are generally considered to be coronavirus hotspots. The closure of these sectors have contributed to the sharp decline of oil prices, hitting the UAE hard.

“Sectors that are likely to be most affected by the pandemic account for over half of the UAE’s total GDP (and just under half of the non-oil GDP) and an even greater share of Dubai’s GDP,” said a report prepared by Moody’s, one of the ‘big three’ credit rating agencies of the world.

The shutdown has stopped almost all commercial flights to Dubai International, one of the world’s most active airports prior to the pandemic, hurting the Emirate at a time when holiday season was around the corner.

The deadly pandemic has also forced Dubai to delay its long-planned Expo 2020, which was expected to generate essential investment and much tourism, pulling in 25 million visitors according to estimates, from its scheduled month of October to a year later, cutting much-needed revenue avenues to the Emirate.

“Dubai is the most vulnerable of the economies in the Middle East and North Africa to the economic damage from such [lockdown] measures,” Capital Economics, a leading economic research company based in Britain, reported in late April.

“We think that Dubai’s economy could contract by at least 5-6 percent this year if these measures last into the summer,” the report estimated in a dire analysis for the Emirate.

The problems for the fancy Emirati state doesn't end there. It has also accumulated major sovereign debt, which was valued at 110 percent of its GDP in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making Dubai vulnerable to a possible default.

“If debt problems do materialise, Dubai’s government is not in a position to step in given its own large debt burden,” Capital Economics researchers wrote.