Children in Turkey let loose on the streets for the first time in months
Children in Turkey let loose on the streets for the first time in monthsImages capture the joy on young people’s faces as minors are allowed out to play for the first time since April 3.
Children ride bikes at Baris Park after those under 14 years in Turkey were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in months, in Edirne, Turkey on May 13, 2020. / AA
May 13, 2020

Turkey was quick to declare age-specific restrictions, closing all schools and universities across the country and implementing curfews to combat the spread of Covid-19.

On March 21, Turkey introduced stay-home orders for people above the age of 65. On April 3, Turkey restricted all those under the age of 20 to their homes.

Today, children under the age of 14 were allowed out for a limited time as the government gave permission for children to step out between 11am (0800 GMT) and 3pm, while still having to follow social distancing rules and remaining within proximity of their residence. Children in Turkey will be allowed to go out once again on May 20, for the same time period.

Here are some photos of the children who got to run around outside for the first time in months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
