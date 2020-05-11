As the world slowly comes to terms with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and learns to adjust to life with social distancing protocols, Turkey is aiming to reopen two of its busiest airports.

The new Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International, which is located on the Asian side of Istanbul, will once again start handling passenger traffic from May 28 albeit with strict restrictions which will force people to change their habits.

The two airports together handled more than 90 million passengers and hundreds of thousands of flights last year. But travel restrictions have led to a 41.3 percent year-on-year decrease in passenger numbers in the first four months of this year, according to the General Directorate of the State Airports Authority.

Initially, the airports will handle only domestic flights. As per the plan to ensure safe travel, everyone entering the airport premises will be required to wear face masks and gloves.

One thing that’s going to dramatically alter the travelling experience is that authorities have decided to stop relatives from coming to airports.

While the measure is meant to avoid overcrowding, it will force people to adjust to a lonely departure and forgo seeing the faces of their loved ones when they come out of the terminal.

Istanbul Airport’s CEO Kadri Samsunlu told CNN Turk that wearing masks and gloves is mandatory for the passengers and many of the staff at the airport. Thermal scanners to monitor the temperature of the people will be used at various locations.

Special mats, which can disinfect shoes, will be placed around the airport, he said.

Moreover, passengers travelling via Istanbul Airport have to disclose their destination. Turkish cities have been divided into risk zones and passengers from the high and low-risk zones will use separate terminals.

Similarly, people who eat at airport restaurants will be made to maintain the required distance from each other.

Istanbul Airport has already been cleaning air filters and ventilation ducts on a regular basis as part of its efforts to fight the pandemic.

Another important change that passengers might find difficult to come to terms with is what they are allowed to take in their carry-on luggage.