Abu Bakr Muhammad Ibn Zakariya Al Razi was the early advocate of applying a rigorous evidence-based scientific approach to medicine. He was the first person to draw a distinction between smallpox and measles and also conclude that the former disease occurs only once in a lifetime.

Born in Rayy, near present-day Tehran, in 865, Al Razi was a polymath with a sharp focus on general medicine, philosophy, chemistry, music and mathematics. For his outstanding contributions to science, he became known as Rhazes in the West.

He wrote at least 224 books on various subjects but one of his most influential works is ‘Al Hawi fi al Tibb’, a medical encyclopedia known as ‘Liber Continens Europe’, which became a key reference point to the scientific progress of European societies. While writing the book, he surveyed Greek, Syrian and early Arabic medicine as well as some Indian medical knowledge.

Al Razi's tenacious grip on the fields of chemistry, mathematics and medicine led to his discovery of sulphuric acid, the king of acids. His understanding of medicine also drove him to write the first monograph on paediatrics, known in Latin as Practica Puerorum, which described smallpox and measles in detail. He is also known to be the pioneer of applied neuroanatomy and neurology, and successfully treating various mental illnesses.

Al Razi's deep knowledge of a broad range of subjects earned him a reputation of being among the greatest physicians of his time. He attracted students from various regions and backgrounds.

Al Razi explained the causes and consequences of several chemical reactions, describing 20 elements that could be applied to investigating chemicals. From a biological perspective, he developed a primitive classification system and divided substances into animals, plants and minerals which paved the way for organic and inorganic chemistry.