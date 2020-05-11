WORLD
Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul
In recent weeks in Afghanistan, militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts. Latest series of explosions appears to be the first coordinated effort for some months.
People and vehicle move past in a busy bazaar during a lockdown in the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, May 11, 2020. / AP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
May 11, 2020

Four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians, including a child, police said.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a clearance team was at the site of the attacks.

Militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks inKabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday's four consecutive explosions appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.

The Taliban has not carried out any large attacks in the city since they signed a landmark withdrawal deal with the US in February, meant to pave the way for peace in the country. 

No group has claimed the attacks. 

The explosions come as authorities are trying to impose a lockdown in the capital to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
