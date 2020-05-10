Turkey says it will consider legitimately targeting elements associated with warlord Khalifa Haftar, if the country's interests in Libya are targeted, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

In a statement, it said that "if our missions and our interests in Libya are targeted, we will deem Haftar's forces legitimate targets."

It also said the attacks on Tripoli's Mitiga airport early on Saturday, part of an intensified barrage of artillery fire on the capital, were war crimes.

"It is unacceptable that the United Nations is not taking any actions against this brutality," the ministry said, adding Ankara would continue to support the legitimate government of Libya and its institutions.

The statement came as Libya's prime ministry press office says attacks by renegade commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces left the Libyan government "no choice but to respond,".

Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj criticised the international community for staying silent in the face of attacks orchestrated by the warlord.

"The insane attacks carried out by the war criminal Haftar against the capital Tripoli these days are a sign that he was despaired as a result of his successive defeats and that he was nearing the end of his bloody project, which he carried out to take over the administration. The terrible crimes committed by Haftar leave us no choice but to respond with an iron claw by using all our means," al Sarraj said.

Haftar, the leader of a radical force in eastern Libya, has intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May, but government forces recently gained advantage by inflicting severe losses on his militants.

The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. The government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Ongoing clashes