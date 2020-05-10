Vanessa Bryant filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, contending deputies shared unauthorised photos of the site where her husband and daughter died in a helicopter crash in January.

The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Retired Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed along with seven others in the January 26 crash.

In the claim, Vanessa Bryant contends that Sheriff Alex Villanueva "personally assured her" that the family's privacy would be protected as it related to the crash site in Calabasas, California.

Her husband and daughter were part of a group traveling to a youth basketball tournament via helicopter.

"In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches," according to the claim, the Times reported.

"As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes."