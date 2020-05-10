WORLD
2 MIN READ
Remains of at least 25 people found in mass grave in Mexico
The remains of 25 unidentified dead people, as well as five bags that are presumed to also contain human remains, have been found extracted in a mass grave in western Mexico.
Remains of at least 25 people found in mass grave in Mexico
A man takes part in a march of activists and relatives of missing people to demand the Mexican government answers on the whereabouts of their loved ones, as part of the commemoration of Mothers’ Day in Mexico City on May 10, 2020, / AFP
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
May 10, 2020

The remains of at least 25 people were found buried in a mass grave outside the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, the Jalisco state prosecutor's office said Sunday.

The mass grave was found on Thursday and searchers have so far "extracted the remains of 25 unidentified dead people, as well as five bags that are presumed to also contain human remains," the agency said in a statement.

Neighbours said dogs uncovered bones in an abandoned farm, in the town of El Salto south of Guadalajara.

RECOMMENDED

The remains were transferred to a local morgue for further examination.

So far this year, 115 bodies have been found in at least 10 clandestine graves in Jalisco, most of them outside Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city.

The state has been the scene of rising violence over the past five years, linked to a powerful drug cartel, Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders