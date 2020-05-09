The marble statues at Caesars Palace are fenced off, the Venetian hotel's gondolas sit empty, and the New York-New York casino rollercoaster has ground to a halt.

Even the Bellagio's famous dancing fountains are "completely shut" due to the coronavirus pandemic, says a surly security guard, before shooing an AFP correspondent away.

In the absence of bustling crowds of drunken revelers, packed poker tables and overzealous club promoters, the slogan "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" has never felt more redundant.

Last year, May was Las Vegas's second-busiest month, drawing nearly 3.7 million visitors.

Now, the sidewalks lie empty under the scorching sun, except for idle security guards, and a handful of vagrants and bewildered-looking tourists.

When the sun drops, some familiar flickers of activity return. The empty casinos' famous neon lights still shine out, illuminating the occasional low-riding sports car roaring down the Las Vegas Strip.

And local residents, from cycling families to skateboarding teens, are flocking to the vacant sidewalks in search of respite from weeks of stay-at-home orders.

"Being that I live in Las Vegas, I never come to the Strip. Ever. There's no need to," said automotive business owner Mike Evans, 47.

"Being around drunk people and belligerent people is not relaxation," he added, pausing from his bike ride to take a selfie. Now even the outdoor escalators that usually transport pedestrians across traffic lanes stand still.

Angela Arnold, taking advantage of the lull to cycle to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign with two fellow residents, added: "We're not going to hear horns blowing and people passing out vulgar advertising."

Similarly, Luis Rosales, a 30-year-old server at the Venetian, has taken to rollerblading and jogging along the Strip.