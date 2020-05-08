Britain's leading media outlets BBC and Sky News ran new reports pointing out flaws at the Turkish aid to the UK, saying 400,000 PPE sets from Turkey were unusable.

The reporting was later slammed by the British government and declared fake news.

“Stories in the UK media that 400K items of PPE sent from Turkey are unusable are untrue,” the British Ambassador to Turkey, Dominick Chilcott, said on Twitter.

The BBC claimed that a batch of 400,000 PPE sent from a Turkish private company were ‘useless’ and didn’t meet the safety standards of the UK.

Talking to Anadolu Agency, Chilcott said that just a small portion of the personal protection equipment (PPE) sent by a Turkish private company did not conform to the standards.

“We have received part of an order of around 400,000 gowns from a private supplier in Turkey. While a small number of these gowns have failed tests in the UK, more have passed tests making them suitable for use in the NHS,” the said, echoing the Downing Street statement on the issue.

“The majority of items ordered from the private supplier are awaiting testing in the UK and Turkish Warehouses,” the statement added.

The UK government said the majority of kits passed the test and they will be used in the field.

The British ambassador stated that when the private company did not deliver the products on time, the Turkish government was quick to step in by supplying a total of 68,000 gowns which all passed the quality check and met the safety standards.

In his statement, the British ambassador stressed that Turkish authorities were very helpful during the process and speeded up the export permit process likewise their help with the supply of gowns.

UK’s order and Turkey’s aid: two separate issues