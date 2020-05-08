With shops and factories closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all of the jobs created in the US economy in the last decade were wiped out in a single month.

An unprecedented 20.5 million jobs were destroyed in April in the world's largest economy, driving the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent compared to 4.4 percent in March, the Department of Labor said in its monthly report, the first to capture the impact of a full month of the lockdowns.

The United States is home to the world's largest and deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 75,700 fatalities and 1.26 million cases reported as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The economic damage has been swift and stunning.

President Donald Trump said on Friday the numbers were expected and promised: "I'll bring it back."

"Our country is [full of] warriors and maybe now more than ever because they are going back to work," he said on Fox News.

In the two years of the global financial crisis, the world's largest economy lost 8.6 million jobs and the unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent in October 2009. During the recovery, from February 2010 to February 2020, 23 million positions were created.

The plunge in nonfarm payroll employment last month was the largest ever recorded dating back to 1939, while the jobless rate saw its highest and biggest increase dating back to 1948, the report said.

And job losses in March were worse than initially reported, falling 870,000 even though the business closures happened mostly in the second half of the month.