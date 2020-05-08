More than 200,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled surging violence in Ituri since March in the Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile east, the UN said Friday.

Tensions have been rising in Ituri since last December with the launch of a government-led military operation against various armed groups in the region.

"The UN refugee agency remains alarmed at an ongoing surge in violent attacks on local populations in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in just two months," agency spokesman Charlie Yaxley told a virtual briefing.

"UNHCR is calling on all sides involved in the conflict to respect civilian lives and humanitarian work," he said.

Congo already counts some five million displaced people, including 1.2 million in Ituri, he said.

A UN report in January said more than 700 civilians had been killed in Ituri since the end of 2017.

Yaxely said the UNHCR and its partners had since March recorded more than 3,000 serious human rights violations in Djugu territory alone, linked to an average of nearly 50 attacks against the local population every day.

Machete attacks and rapes