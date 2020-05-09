Russian soldiers are operating drones over Venezuela as part of a search operation for members of a paramilitary force that led a botched invasion this week, local media reported on Friday, citing deleted tweets from a state military command centre.

At least eight Russian special forces members will be "operating drones to run search and patrol operations" near La Guaira, the coastal state just north of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, according to a report from local news outlet El Nacional.

It posted a screenshot of a tweet it said was later deleted on Thursday from the profile of the military command, known as ZODI La Guaira.

An aircraft arrived at the country's international airport on Thursday that would join the search mission, ZODI La Guaira wrote in a separate tweet, posting a photo of a helicopter. El Nacional said that tweet was also later deleted.

The aircraft's origin and why the tweets were deleted was not immediately evident.

The information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for clarification.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency on Saturday that the report represented an attempt to denigrate the cooperation between Moscow and Caracas.