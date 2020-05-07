TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish coast guard rescues 26 refugees in Aegean
Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.
Turkish coast guard rescues 26 refugees in Aegean
The asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of Turkey's Mugla province and transferred to the provincial immigration authority. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
May 7, 2020

At least 26 refugees on a boat in the Aegean Sea were rescued on Thursday by the Turkish Coast Guard.

The boat carrying Syrian nationals, including women and children, was pushed into Turkish waters by the Greek side.

The asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of Turkey's Mugla province and transferred to the provincial immigration authority.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington