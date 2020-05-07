A 57-year-old Salvadoran man has become the first migrant held at a US immigration detention facility to die of coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

Carlos Escobar-Mejia, who had been held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, died on Wednesday at an area hospital where he had been undergoing treatment since April 24, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement.

The centre, which is run by a private contractor, has registered 132 Covid-19 cases, by far the largest number of infections of the 41 ICE detention centres where the virus has been detected.

"Migrants detained there have referred to it as a 'death trap,' due to the lack of precautionary measures being taken by staff," the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement.