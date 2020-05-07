Afghan authorities said on Thursday they had recovered 12 more bodies of migrants who were thrown into a river by Iranian border guards this month to stop them entering the country, bringing the death toll from the alleged incident to 17.

Iran has already rejected the allegations. The case has triggered a diplomatic crisis between the neighbouring countries, who share trade, economic and cultural ties.

Afghan officials and survivors now say a group of about 50 men from Herat province who were trying to enter Iran were detained by its border guards and later forced into the Harirud river shared between Iran, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

“Fifty Afghans were thrown into the river. Seventeen bodies have been found so far,” Abdul Ghani Noori, the governor of Gulran district of Herat, where the incident occurred, said on Thursday.

Noori had said on Sunday that the authorities had retrieved five bodies from the Harirud river.

On Thursday he said a preliminary investigation showed that the migrants were thrown into the river at gunpoint in an area called Zulfiqar in Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment on Thursday.