In early April, Saudi Arabia promised support to Khalifa Haftar at a time when the Libyan warlord had launched an offensive to seize the capital Tripoli and dislodge the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

But for regional experts, Saudi is fighting the UAE's war in Libya and Abu Dhabi's divisive role in the Middle East is fast diminishing Riyadh's efforts to wield influence across the region.

"Despite Saudi Arabia paying Haftar to launch his offensive on Tripoli, the UAE has overtaken Riyadh as Haftar's leading patron," argues the Middle East expert Jon Fenton-Harvey.

"Saudi Arabia most likely holds secret resentment towards the UAE's more assertive and increasingly independent stance, particularly in Yemen."

Since foreign interventions in various conflicts have almost always resulted in competition for who would benefit the most from post-war construction, in Libya's case it means the stimulation of billions of dollars of economic activity. And the UAE, according to war observers, aims to be the first to amass a vast fortune from rebuilding the conflict-torn country and cultivate a strong influence to crush democratic forces in the region.

"There is a possibility that if Haftar secures control over eastern and southern Libya, and the war ends that Saudi Arabia and the UAE could compete for reconstruction contracts," Samuel Ramani, an expert on conflicts in Syria and Libya, told TRT World.

One thing that unites Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Libya, however, is Turkey's role in assisting the internationally-recognised GNA to reunite the country and end the war.

"In the economic sphere," Ramani said. "They [the UAE and Saudi] will likely stand together to dilute the impact of Turkey's economic deals."

So what are the advantages of paying Haftar to Saudi Arabia?

Ramani said unlike Yemen, where Saudi and the UAE are on a diversion and most likely willing to divide the country amongst themselves, the two Gulf allies are yet to discuss what "kind of partition" Libya should undergo in order to suit their interests.

For now, Ramani said the two countries want to "frame Haftar's offensive as a counterterrorism operation, rather than a coup d'etat or illegal offensive".