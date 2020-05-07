Global crises tend to accelerate trends, and the Covid-19 pandemic is no exception. The trends which this pathogen is jolting pertain to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), global governance, neoliberalism, and international institutions such as the European Union.

It is a safe bet that when lockdowns lift and economies fully reopen, we will not "return to normal". The international order of the post-coronavirus period will differ from what the world had before this disease shook everything.

Without question, the world is—and will remain—too interconnected for any serious analyst to consider this pandemic bringing globalisation to an end. Nonetheless, the Covid-19 pandemic can be expected to result in globalisation coming under assault like never before.

Many in the world who oppose free trade will argue that the coronavirus crisis has validated their arguments in favour of protectionism. Bigoted, xenophobic, and far-right nationalists across multiple regions will exploit this pathogen to advance agendas that target immigrants, refugees, minorities, and other marginalised groups.

Defenders of neo-liberalism—as embodied by DC-headquartered institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund—must confront significant challenges to their orthodoxy.

The coronavirus crisis has further highlighted inequalities created by decades of neoliberal policies that leave the weakest members of societies more vulnerable to the forces of the free market with fewer safety nets and public services available to those in most need.

Amid this pandemic, citizens of countries worldwide are demanding more protection from and intervention by the state. As John Feffer, the director of Foreign Policy in Focus, recently wrote:

"Market fundamentalists are like Christian Scientists. They refuse government intervention just as the faithful reject medical intervention. Much like God's grace, the invisible hand operates independent of human plan. Then something happens, like a pandemic, which tests this faith. States around the world are now spending trillions of dollars to intervene in the economy: to bail out banks, save businesses, help out the unemployed."

The demise of "American Exceptionalism"

While the world copes with Covid-19, Washington's friends and foes alike are witnessing America back off from many of its global responsibilities and commitments. Coronavirus has served to further challenge and call into doubt longstanding assumptions about Washington's international role in the post-World War II era (1945-present).

Perhaps the former Prime Minister of Sweden best described "the first great crisis of the post-American world" when he tweeted: "The UN Security Council is nowhere to be seen, G20 is in the hands of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and the White House has trumpeted America First and Everyone Alone for years. Only the virus is globalised."

Abundantly clear is that the global power which spent trillions fighting its "War on Terror" following the attacks of September 11, 2001, was extremely ill-prepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the world, people are seeing footage of seemingly endless lines of jobless and hungry Americans and also observing President Donald Trump's narcissism, erraticism, petty tweets, and undermining of expertise from scientists and medical authorities. Meanwhile, the weaknesses of America's health care system stand exposed.

More governments and societies around the world are no longer viewing the US as a global power that can lead by example, despite being the wealthiest nation on earth. Put simply, the concept of "American exceptionalism" has suffered amid this pandemic, and the relative decline of US hegemony is another trend from the pre-coronavirus era that this disease has only accelerated.