An Australian government-appointed inquiry into child sex abuse in the Catholic Church and other institutions found former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sex abuse by at least two priests in the 1970s and 1980s and failed to take steps to get the priests removed.

Previously redacted sections of the Royal Commission's report, first issued in late 2017, were released on Thursday following Pell's acquittal last month on five counts of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne.

The report from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse said Pell was aware of child sexual abuse in the church by the 1970s.

"We are also satisfied that by 1973 Cardinal Pell was not only conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy but that he also had considered measures of avoiding situations which might provoke gossip about it," said the Commission, the country's most powerful public inquiry forum.

The Commission did not look into specific abuse allegations against Pell but focused on whether he and other church leaders in Australia were aware of thousands of incidents of abuse dating from the 1970s and what they did to address those issues over the next three decades.

During that period, Pell rose from being a priest in regional Australia to become archbishop of Melbourne, then archbishop of Sydney.

The former Vatican treasurer was the most senior Catholic cleric worldwide to be jailed for child sex abuse. He was freed in April after just over a year in prison when the High Court of Australia overturned his conviction on the grounds there was not enough evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Commission found Pell was aware of allegations of child abuse by two priests, Father Peter Searson and Father Wilfred Baker, and should have pushed for their removal. It also rejected Pell's evidence that he was unaware of why Gerard Ridsdale, another offending priest, was being moved from one parish to another during the 1970s and 1980s.

Pell, who is now living in Sydney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his spokeswoman. He has previously denied allegations he was aware of sexual abuse in the church and failed to act.

A spokesman for the Vatican said it had no comment.

The Catholic Church in Australia declined to comment and referred to statements from the archbishop of Melbourne and from Bishop Paul Bird of Ballarat, where Pell was an assistant priest from 1973 to 1984. The bishop said the diocese would consider the findings released on Thursday.

"I acknowledge the past failings in governance in the Diocese that allowed terrible abuse of so many children who were entitled to feel safe in their interactions with the church," he said in a statement.