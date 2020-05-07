Amnesty International on Thursday criticised Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for detaining critics and opponents for expressing their views.

The London-based human rights group said five people were arrested in March and April, including a peace activist, for holding a video call with Israelis and a writer who criticised authorities in Gaza for a deadly market fire. Amnesty called the detentions a “pattern of arbitrary arrests” of Palestinians for voicing their opinions.

“The authorities in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip have violated the right to freedom of expression by arbitrarily detaining individuals solely for peacefully sharing their views on social media. This must immediately stop,” said Saleh Higazi, deputy Middle East director at Amnesty International.

The group, which criticised both the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Hamas in Gaza, called for all those who were arrested for expressing their views to be released.

The arrests happened during states of emergency imposed in both territories over the coronavirus outbreak, and Amnesty said the detentions during a pandemic “puts these individuals at an increased risk.”

In the West Bank, one of the detainees is a former member of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party who criticised the Palestinian leader. A second detainee had also slammed Abbas’ response to the Covid-19 crisis. Both were later released.