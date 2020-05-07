WORLD
Retirement home in Mexico hit hard by coronavirus
A patient talks with her son through a glass door inside the Casa de Retiro Luis Elizondo nursing home, where people have been infected by the coronavirus disease according to local media, in Guadalupe, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. Photo May 6, 2020. / Reuters
May 7, 2020

At least 47 residents and three workers have been infected with coronavirus at a retirement home in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, authorities said on Wednesday, in one of the biggest outbreaks yet reported in the country.

Nuevo Leon's health minister, Manuel de la O, said the infections were registered among the 98 residents and 48 workers at the Casa de Retiro Luis Elizondo in the municipality of Guadalupe, east of the state capital, Monterrey.

He told a news conference that the average age of residents at the home is 84, that 40 percent of them had diabetes and 45 percent suffered from hypertension, calling them a "high-risk group".

De la O later said that all 50 who tested positive for coronavirus were in stable condition and that three of the residents had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The home's medical director, Fernando Coindreau, said staff began to notice symptoms among some older residents on Saturday before tests were carried out.

Nursing homes have been some of the worst-hit places during the pandemic, particularly in continental Europe.

Mexico has so far registered 27,634 cases of coronavirus and 2,704 deaths.

Nuevo Leon, which borders the US, has reported 909 cases and 29 fatalities.

De la O said that authorities believed the virus could have spread from a cook who worked at the home.

SOURCE:Reuters
