With India expected to gain a leadership role within the World Health Organization (WHO) later this month, there are signs that battle lines over China’s response to the coronavirus are being drawn within the organisation.

A New Delhi official at the WHO, in a nod to the Trump administration, said, “India is on the side of transparency and accountability in the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Trump has accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," and said the US would end its annual contribution, which was $418 million in 2018, to the organisation.

The Trump administration is attempting to shine a spotlight on Beijing in a bid to frame the virus as something "Made in China."

With the US heading into an election year and the country experiencing its worst unemployment figures in decades with more than 21 million people losing their jobs, Trump’s presidential survival is at stake.

More recently, Australia has joined the US in asking for a global inquiry in the origins of the coronavirus. The move has angered China, which sees it as a ploy to undermine the country.

Barry O’Farrell, the high commissioner-designate of Australia to India, during a speech at the National Defence College in April said, “If the pandemic is to have any influence on Australia’s strategy, it will be to accelerate the very trends that brought Australia and India so close together … I believe this crisis will bring Australia and India even closer together as two Indian Ocean democracies with complementary value.”

Signs that China could attempt to gain political capital from the coronavirus outbreak are being met with resistance.

A conspiracy theory peddled by the Trump administration is that the coronavirus emerged from a lab in Wuhan, the city where the virus was first detected.

Trump’s assertions, however, have been rejected by his own intelligence agencies and the scientific community who have said the genetic code of the virus is more likely to be organic than man-made.

That, however, hasn’t stopped Trump from expressing doubt, saying that “a lot of people” were looking at the possibility that a Chinese lab was responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

China’s initial efforts to curtail information leaks regarding the virus have been criticised and have created a cloud of distrust around Beijing’s intentions about what it knew about the virus and when. China claims they have been transparent.

New front against China?

The escalating war of words between China and the US is also becoming a battle about the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

An internal CCP report seen by Reuters concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square Incident.