Turkey has completed the first phase of its struggle against the novel coronavirus and entered a new phase that aims to eliminate the disease, reopen businesses and set new social behaviour guidelines to prevent any resurgence of the outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The results of efforts to counter the virus, as well as success in diagnosis and treatment in the country, prove that Turkey has the pandemic under control, Koca told reporters after a Science Board meeting.

"The coronavirus outbreak is currently under control in Turkey... We aim to eliminate coronavirus in the second phase. We are shifting towards a new way of life," the health minister said.

He also said the number of ICU patients and those on ventilators continued to drop, with a total of 78,202 patients in Turkey having recovered so far from the coronavirus.

The government will publish guidance for businesses to ensure coronavirus remains contained when they open next week, Koca said, adding it will also increase testing capacity and continue contact tracing efforts.

Turks should wear masks and be mindful of social distance in public, Koca added.

The health minister said Turkey will increase its testing capacity, currently running between 30,000 and 40,000 most days, and continue contact tracing efforts which officials credit in part with getting control over the outbreak.

He also said that Turkey will conduct sample PCR and antibody Covid-19 tests for 150,000 people next week, adding the country will soon also start using antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat patients.

The number of cases rose by 2,253 on Wednesday, less than half the level at the peak of the outbreak in mid-April. But it was the second day showing a slight increase in confirmed cases, highlighting a continued threat of further spread.