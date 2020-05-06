The UK has leapfrogged Italy to lead the continent when it comes to confirmed deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of publication, the country had confirmed 29,427 deaths as a result of Covid-19, second globally to only the US, which has recorded 72,271 deaths.

On March 23, the date British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict lockdown measures, the death toll stood at 359.

Due to the manner in which suspected Covid-19 deaths were registered, the Financial Times newspaper estimated that the actual UK death toll from the coronavirus pandemic may be higher than 42,000.

Any comparison to other countries comes with the caveat that there are stark differences in the way deaths are recorded, age groups most affected by the virus, and levels of testing carried out.

Nevertheless, doctors groups and government critics have highlighted several ways in which the government’s reaction to the crisis may have resulted in higher death tolls.

In comments reported by the UK’s Guardian newspaper, Dr Claudia Paoloni, the president of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association trade union, expressed her “extreme concern” over the milestone and called for accountability.

“There will have to be a full investigation of the handling of the Covid response in due course, a public inquiry to understand why we are experiencing such large numbers in comparison to the rest of Europe,” she said.