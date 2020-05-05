BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Activision raises 2020 forecast as "Call of Duty" gets lockdown boost
Videogame sales in the United States surged in the last two months as the virus shut down the country, with sales in March hitting their highest in over a decade.
Activision raises 2020 forecast as "Call of Duty" gets lockdown boost
This June 13, 2013 file photo shows the Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
May 5, 2020

Millions of people stuck indoors turned to video games such as Activision Blizzard Inc's "Call of Duty" to shake off lockdown boredom in the past two months, encouraging the company to raise its revenue forecast for the year.

Shares of the company rose about 5 percent in extended trading on Tuesday as Activision also said it was on track to deliver the next premium release in the "Call of Duty" franchise.

Videogame sales in the United States surged in the last two months as the virus shut down the country, with sales in March hitting their highest in over a decade.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is the best-selling game of this year so far according to data from research firm NPD. The company also released a free-to-play battle-royale extension "Call of Duty: Warzone" in March, which it said had already recorded over 60 million players to date.

Activision has been pushing to increase user engagement on its big-budget titles by offering free content like new multi-player maps, hoping to boost in-game spending.

In some markets like India, Latin America and Eastern Europe - where consoles are expensive for most - the mobile version of "Call of Duty" is growing rapidly, Bobby Kotick, chief executive officer, told Reuters.

The company's mobile game unit - "Candy Crush" maker King - recorded 273 million monthly average users in the quarter, up from 249 million in the fourth quarter.

RECOMMENDED

Activision raised its 2020 adjusted revenue forecast to $6.9 billion from $6.73 billion, marginally above analysts' estimate of $6.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It also forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, beating the average estimate of $2.48.

Activision, like other gaming companies such as Electronic Arts, has a history of guiding conservatively and upgrading steadily as the year wears on, and most analysts expect them to stick with that approach.

The company, behind popular franchises such as "Diablo" and "World of Warcraft", reported total adjusted revenue of $1.52 billion for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.32 billion.

The company's quarterly net income rose to $505 million, or 65 cents per share, from $447 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents per share. Analysts had expected 38 cents per share.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks