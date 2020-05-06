American households increased their debt by $155 billion in the first quarter, driven by a surge in mortgage loans, while overall debt levels rose to a new record at $14.3 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

It is marked as the 23rd straight quarter of increasing household debt, which is equal to a 1.1 percent rise.

American households’ current debt is higher than during the 2008 financial crisis, when it was at about $12.7 trillion. According to experts, this data is a clear sign of an economic recession.

The report was prepared according to the debt and credit data of consumers as of March 31 when the coronavirus pandemic had already arrived in the US, however the country was not the epicentre of the virus.

Since that time, American citizens have suffered more from the coronavirus in terms of health and economy.

Mortgage borrowing reached $9.71 trillion, increasing by $156 billion. For mortgage borrowers, the median Equifax Risk Score, which means the lower score equals high-risk for delinquency, is increased.

Andrew Haughwout, a senior vice president at the New York Fed, said: "It is critical to note that the latest report reflects a time when many of the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were only starting to be felt.

"We will continue to monitor these developments and the broader state of household balance sheets closely as key data are updated and the economic situation evolves."