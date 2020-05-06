On May 3, which marks World Press Freedom Day, social media was filled with posts from journalists in Kashmir.

Long Twitter threads; videos of colleagues being roughed up by government forces, photos of those charged under draconian terror laws and the accounts of being stripped naked in jail described how the job is becoming increasingly difficult amidst mounting concerns of police action against journalists.

The despair, however, did not last long.

The next day a wave of happiness ran through the fraternity when news broke that a 2020 Pulitzer Prize was awarded to three of their colleagues from the region.

The three photographers who work for the Associated Press (AP), a US-based news agency, are Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand. They have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for their coverage of the Kashmir siege of 2019 when the Indian government stripped the region of its autonomy.

The Indian state imposed an unprecedented military lockdown, including a communication blackout. In the initial weeks, sending news out of Kashmir was impossible, but some managed to overcome the digital barricades and successfully showed the situation in Kashmir to the world.

The trio became the first journalists in the strife-torn region to be honoured with what is generally regarded as the highest award in journalism. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the prize winners were announced online on Monday.

Instead of the usual ceremony at New York's Columbia University, the Pulitzer board administrator, Dana Canedy, declared the winners from her living room via a live stream on YouTube. The photographers were selected for their "striking images of life" in the region under Indian control.

The work produced by these photographers took place at a time when all means of communication—including phone and internet—were completely shut down and government forces were fanned across the region. Thousands of people, including politicians and activists, had been arrested.

Amid the virtual blackout, the journalists managed to file their work through extraordinary means. They would store their work in flash drives and hand them over at the airport to the people travelling to the Indian capital, New Delhi, where their offices would collect it.

The AP described the trio's struggle in getting the photos out of Kashmir amidst the digital siege in these words: "Snaking around roadblocks, sometimes taking cover in strangers' homes and hiding cameras in vegetable bags, the three photographers captured images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life — and then headed to an airport to persuade travellers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to the AP's office in New Delhi."

"It was always cat-and-mouse," said Yasin, who was born in 1973 in the region's capital, Srinagar, describing the situation they were working in.

"These things [the challenges] made us more determined than ever to never be silenced."

A life in pictures

Yasin spent his life in Kashmir before he moved to study computer science and technology in Bangalore, a city in southern India. In 2004, he joined AP as a freelance videographer. Two years later, he joined the agency as a staff photographer.

In his 16-year career, Yasin has covered several other important stories including the war in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka’s ethnic conflict, the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh, aside from a host of stories from mainland India. His globally acknowledged work has conferred him with over a dozen international awards.

Like Yasin, another winner, Mukhtar Khan, was born and raised in Srinagar and started working for AP in 2000 as a freelancer and became a staff photographer by 2004.

Over the last two decades, the 38-year-old Khan has documented the situation in Kashmir. He was awarded the Atlanta Photojournalism Award in 2015.

Their colleague, Channi Anand, was born and raised in the southern border city of Jammu. He started working with AP in 2000 and became a staff photographer with the agency just four years ago. Anand has extensively covered the army skirmishes on the Line of Control (LoC)—the border that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan. He has also worked from Siachen Glacier, the highest battleground in the world.

“I have spent my career documenting the war on the border,” says the 49-year-old Anand. “When I was watching the award announcement, outside the guns at the border were rattling.”

The restrictions imposed by the Indian government were extremely taxing on journalists in the region.