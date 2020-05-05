Turkey on Tuesday called on all powers supporting Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to "rethink their position and invest" in the Libyan government.

"Thanks to Turkey’s support for the legitimate government of Libya, the destabilising and illegitimate Haftar forces are losing ground in Libya. All those powers supporting Haftar must rethink their position and invest in the legitimate government for peace and stability," Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, said on Twitter.

Under the guidance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Altun said Turkey is "a capable country that can pursue terrorists in Syria and Iraq while supporting our brothers and sisters in Libya simultaneously."

The Libyan army has recently made gains against Haftar's militias, which are supported by France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.