Israeli air strikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes in eastern Deir Ezzor province targeted positions of Iranian and Iran-backed fighters. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Regime-controlled media had earlier said the Syrian regime thwarted an Israeli missile attack on a research centre and a military base in the northern province of Aleppo.

The regime said in a statement that Israel hit military barracks in al Safirah in the eastern Aleppo countryside. Earlier, regime television had said a research centre was targeted. The regime said it was now assessing the damage caused by the strikes.

A regional intelligence source said Israel was stepping up raids in Syria at a time when world attention and the region, including Syria, were distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.

An Israeli army spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Western intelligence sources say Iranian-backed militias have long been entrenched in Aleppo province, where they have bases and a command centre and installed advanced weapons, part of a growing presence across regime-controlled Syria.

The Scientific Studies and Research Centre is one of several facilities where Western intelligence and opposition sources suspect Syria with the help of Iranian researchers work on developing chemical weapons they accuse Syria of having used against civilians in rebel-held areas.

The Syrian regime and its ally, Moscow, deny that they have used chemical weapons that have killed hundreds of civilians in the course of the nine-year conflict and blame rebels for such attacks.

Israel has previously struck several military research facilities believed to have been a centre for chemical and biological weapons.