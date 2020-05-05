Australia's prime minister said again on Tuesday that it is likely the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese wildlife wet market, despite US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo advocating a theory that it began in a laboratory.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra he had written to the Group of 20 government leaders calling for a "proper assessment" of the origins of and government responses to the pandemic of Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Pompeo, who has backed Australia's call for an independent review, told ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" that there is "enormous evidence" that the virus began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

Fauci agrees with science

Top US epidemiologist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO's statement in an interview published on Monday evening by National Geographic.

"If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what's out there now, (the scientific evidence) is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated," Fauci told the magazine.